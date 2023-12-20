Wall Street, global markets indicate resilience amid policy anticipations

(MENAFN) In a continuation of recent upward trajectories, major Wall Street indices experienced modest gains, bolstered by persistent investor optimism regarding the Federal Reserve's prospective monetary policy adjustments for the upcoming year. These positive market movements suggest a growing sentiment among investors who are placing their bets on the likelihood of the Federal Reserve implementing three potential interest rate reductions. Specifically, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by a marginal 5.80 points, marking a 0.02 percent increase. Similarly, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index recorded slight upticks, advancing by approximately 3.16 points (0.07 percent) and 17.82 points (0.12 percent) respectively. Notably, within the technology sector, prominent companies like Meta and Alphabet saw their shares climb by 1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, underscoring the broader market's sector-specific inclinations.



Shifting focus to European markets, a palpable sense of optimism prevailed, particularly buoyed by gains in technology, travel, and entertainment sectors. Investors keenly monitored developments surrounding inflation metrics in the eurozone, aiming to decipher potential signals for interest rate adjustments anticipated in the forthcoming year. The European Stoxx 600 index mirrored this positive sentiment, rebounding with a 0.3 percent increase after a marginal decline earlier in the week. Corporate movements also captured attention, with UBS shares surging by 1.6 percent subsequent to Cevyan Capital Investment Company's acquisition of a 1.3 percent stake in the banking entity. Meanwhile, Covestro shares experienced a 2.4 percent uptick amidst reports suggesting a heightened acquisition offer from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). However, not all sectors thrived equally, as Norwegian energy conglomerate Equinor faced a 1.6 percent dip following a downgrade from RBC.



Across the Pacific, the Japanese financial landscape echoed global sentiments of cautious optimism. The Nikkei index showcased robust growth, ascending by 1.41 percent to culminate at 33,219.39, buoyed by the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain its prevailing ultra-loose monetary policy. Contrary to early oscillations, the broader Topix index also ended on a positive note, compensating for initial setbacks to close with a 0.73 percent gain. These global market dynamics collectively underscore the intricate interplay of monetary policy expectations, corporate actions, and sector-specific developments shaping investor sentiments and market trajectories.

