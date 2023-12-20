Author And Guest Speaker, Matthew Cossolotto, Unveils The Ebenezer Effect--Life-Changing Lessons From A Christmas Carol

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This holiday season is the perfect time to appreciate that Charles Dickens' memorable miser is a great role model for personal growth and transformation

Author, guest speaker and speech coach, Matthew Cossolotto, believes this is the perfect time of year to learn several valuable lessons from Charles Dickens' memorable miser, Ebenezer Scrooge. In A Christmas Carol, Dickens tells the story of a wealthy miser whose name has become virtually synonymous with words like "heartless," "stingy," "penny-pincher," "tightwad," and "money-grubber." But Cossolotto believes those adjectives miss the message of the story. He contends it's really an empowering tale about redemption and personal transformation. Unlikely as it may seem, Cossolotto suggests that Ebenezer Scrooge should be hailed as one of the great role models for lightning-fast personal change. Cossolotto's high-level leadership communications career spans the corridors of power and influence on both sides of the Atlantic. He served as a speechwriter for top officials at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, and for the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. As a guest speaker and workshop leader, Cossolotto has shared his ideas and expertise with a wide range of domestic and international audiences, including corporations, associations, government agencies, conferences, schools, community groups, and nonprofits/NGOs. Cossolotto explains:“My overriding goal is to help my audiences and clients replace negative, disempowering habits of thought with positive, empowering mindsets. This approach applies to all three 'power tools' in my Triad Empowerment System – Habits / Speaking / Promises – and my trilogy of books on these topics.”In Dickens' story, Scrooge comes face-to-face with the effects of his lifetime of negative habits and attitudes when a series of imaginary spirits escort him to scenes from his past, present and potential future. The first apparition to pay him a visit is Scrooge's deceased business partner, Jacob Marley, who tells Scrooge: "I wear the chain I forged in life. I made it link by link, and yard by yard; I girded it on of my own free will, and of my own free will I wore it."The links of Morley's chain sound like they could well be the same negative habits and attitudes that also shackle poor Scrooge.After Scrooge encounters disturbing events from the Past and the Present, the ghost of Christmas-Yet-To-Come transports him to a time in the future when Scrooge's loyal employee Bob Cratchit's son, Tiny Tim, has just died. Why? Because his father couldn't afford proper medical care on the meager salary Scrooge paid him. Upon hearing this news, Scrooge is forced to confront the tragic result of his cruel stinginess, and this has a deep emotional impact.Scrooge is then escorted by the ghost to a time just after his own funeral. Here he endures the painful, unvarnished truth of what people really think of him. It's an alarming but invaluable wake-up-call for the stone-hearted curmudgeon. Soon thereafter Scrooge comes face-to-face with his own tombstone. Dickens writes: "The Spirit was immovable as ever. Scrooge crept towards it, trembling as he went; and following the finger, read upon the stone of the neglected grave his own name, Ebenezer Scrooge."Spurred on by this shocking, up-close-and-personal rendezvous with his own mortality, Scrooge asks the Spirit to assure him that he "yet may change these shadows you have shown me, by an altered life!" He exclaims to the Spirit: "I am not the man I was. I will not be that wretched creature any longer."Scrooge feels an intense motivation to change his ways, and he is indeed transformed overnight. He awakens the next morning, Christmas Day, a changed man. Delighted to still be alive with a chance for redemption, Scrooge exclaims: "I am as light as a feather. I am as happy as an angel. I am as merry as a schoolboy!"That's the power of what Cossolotto calls“The Ebenezer Effect." A key lesson for us to consider is that personal transformation can happen quite suddenly, even overnight, if you believe it can and if you have the right motivation. As Napoleon Hill wrote:“Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve.”Another life-changing lesson from Scrooge, suggests Cossolotto, is that we all have the ability to project ourselves into the future and imagine what people are likely to say about us after we're gone. Scrooge almost waited until it was too late. The good news is you don't have to wait for a ghostly escort service or a near-death experience. Fortunately for all of us, the Ebenezer Effect is available at any moment. You can take this journey anytime you want through the power of your own imagination.As Cossolotto describes in his forthcoming book Harness Your HabitForce, there's a readily accessible way to harness the power of the Ebenezer Effect. What should you do? Sit down, grab a pen and notepad, and write your own eulogy.Cossolotto explains:“Writing your own eulogy will help you jumpstart and sustain positive change in your life by establishing a clear blueprint for what you want to accomplish, what kind of person you aspire to be, and how you want to be remembered. It will clarify both your purpose and your desired legacy.”Cossolotto's Article in Brussels-based Together MagazineTo read the full version of Cossolotto's Together Magazine article about the Ebenezer Effect and writing your own eulogy, please click on this link:Together Magazine describes itself as:“The high-class English language magazine for international business people in Brussels – a perfect blend of personal development, lifestyle and leisure. Our aim is to inspire our readers to reach their dreams.”More About Matthew CossolottoThe Joy of Public Speaking is the first book in Cossolotto's personal empowerment trilogy. Two additional books are coming soon. Harness Your HabitForce highlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS and includes a chapter on the Ebenezer Effect. Harness Your HabitForce highlights the seven habits of FAILURE and SUCCESS and includes a chapter on the Ebenezer Effect. Embrace Your Promise Power features an extensive foreword by Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series.

