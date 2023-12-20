Ankit Bhatia Makes His Comeback In 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor Ankit Bhatia is making a comeback to the television show 'Bhagya Lakshmi'.

The actor will be seen stepping into the role of Balwinder to create more problems for the lead characters of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti).

Recently, viewers witnessed how Laksmi was taken to the mental asylum and Rishi, Ayush, Shalu (Munira Kudrati), and Bani (Manasi Bhanushali) go to save her, but Lakshmi runs away from there and gets back home. As soon as Malishka (Maera Misshra) gets to know about Rishi going to save Lakshmi, she rushes to the hospital and tries to kill Lakshmi but somehow Rishi manages to rescue her in time.

In the new track, Ankit will be seen teaming up with Malishka to take revenge from Rishi and Lakshmi.

Talking about the same, he said:“I'm thrilled to return to the screen, reprising one of my all-time favourite roles. It feels like coming home to family and friends. 'Bhagya Lakshmi' holds a special place in my heart, and portraying this character is always a joy.”

Ankit further mentioned,“After a four-month absence, returning to the set was heartwarming. I'm fortunate to be part of a fantastic cast and surrounded by welcoming individuals. Brace yourselves, as my character's comeback will stir up chaos in Lakshmi's life, promising an entertaining and suspenseful storyline for the viewers.”

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

