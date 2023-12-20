Iran’s YoY medicinal plants production to reach 450,000 tons

(MENAFN) An official from the Ministry of Agriculture has revealed that the production of medicinal plants in Iran is expected to reach 450,000 tons in the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes on March 20.



Hossein Zeynali, the director of the ministry's national plan for medicinal plants, provided this information and noted that medicinal plants are presently cultivated across approximately 260,000 hectares of land in the country.



According to available statistics, around 400,000 individuals are employed in the production of medicinal plants in Iran. Additionally, there are 32,000 people engaged in the packaging of these plants.



An official from the Ministry of Health stated that Iran currently holds a 40 percent market share for medicinal plants in neighboring countries.



“A large volume of pharmaceuticals, supplements, food products, and beverages are exported to Iraq, Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, and Afghanistan,” an Iranian news agency cited Hamidreza Banafsheh as declaring in late October.



The official emphasized that Iran is at the forefront in the field of medicine and health technology, contributing significantly by supplying 98 percent of pharmaceutical products to the domestic market.

