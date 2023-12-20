Intense rainfall in southern India leads to devastating floods, killing 10

(MENAFN) Intense rainfall in southern India has led to devastating floods, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 10 individuals, according to local media on Wednesday.



This calamity comes just weeks after a cyclone caused severe flooding in the same regions. In Tamil Nadu, where the situation is critical, hundreds of people are stranded as roads are submerged underwater.



The airforce has responded by airdropping 10 tons of emergency supplies to assist those in need. Disturbing footage from an Indian news agency depicts entire neighborhoods submerged, prompting rescue teams to employ boats in their operations.



Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena of Tamil Nadu revealed that the death toll stands at a minimum of 10, with 12,600 individuals forced to evacuate to safer locations, as reported by an Indian newspaper.



The state governor's office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, describing the situation as "grim" in districts such as Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli.



Tamil Nadu state chief minister M.K. Stalin stated “historically high rain” falls had “severely impacted the livelihoods of many and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.”



Just a fortnight after Cyclone Michaung claimed the lives of at least eight individuals in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states on December 6, heavy rains have once again inundated the region.



While December typically sees rainfall in southern India, scientists caution that storms are gaining intensity amid global warming and climate change. This recent bout of severe weather serves as a reminder of the escalating impact of climate change, with the potential for more powerful and destructive storms in the future.

MENAFN20122023000045015839ID1107632842