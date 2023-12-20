Oil prices increase on geopolitical tensions, Houthi assaults

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, oil markets experienced a notable uptick in prices, continuing the momentum from the previous session where prices surged by over one percent. This surge is primarily attributed to escalating concerns over potential disruptions in global trade routes, exacerbated by the recent Houthi attacks on ships navigating the Red Sea. As per recent data, Brent crude futures saw an increase of six cents, translating to 0.1 percent, settling at USD79.29 per barrel. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate crude also witnessed a marginal rise, climbing by 17 cents or 0.2 percent, reaching USD74.11 per barrel.



The geopolitical landscape has been further complicated by recent developments. Specifically, on Tuesday, Washington took proactive measures by establishing a dedicated task force aimed at safeguarding trade activities within the Red Sea region. These strategic moves come in the wake of mounting concerns, as significant shipping entities have been compelled to alter their established routes due to the aforementioned attacks. The Red Sea and the adjoining Suez Canal are critical maritime passageways, facilitating approximately 12 percent of global shipping traffic. While the immediate impact on oil supplies remains somewhat contained, especially given that a substantial portion of Middle Eastern crude exports transits through the Strait of Hormuz, the broader implications for global trade dynamics are undeniable.



Further complicating the oil market landscape are developments from the US Department of Energy. On Tuesday, official statements indicated that the United States has initiated the purchase of 2.1 million barrels of crude oil slated for delivery in February. This procurement pushes the nation's total acquisitions to a staggering 11 million barrels as part of its strategic efforts to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, following last year's record-breaking sale. Additionally, insights from the American Petroleum Institute suggest that contrary to prevalent expectations of a decline, both US crude and fuel inventories observed an uptick in the past week. This unexpected surge challenges prior analyses and underscores the intricate interplay of geopolitical events, strategic reserves, and global trade dynamics shaping the contemporary oil market landscape.

