UN Security Council grapples with reaching Hamas-Gaza truce amid global economic repercussions

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the UN Security Council grappled with difficulties in reaching a unified stance on pausing the Israel-Hamas conflict, amid the imminent collapse of aid efforts and the widening economic repercussions globally.



Calls for a new ceasefire intensified, prompting Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, based in Qatar, to schedule talks in Egypt on Wednesday to discuss a potential truce in Gaza and negotiations for a prisoner exchange with Israel, according to a source close to the Islamist group.



As a demonstration of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched missiles and drones toward cargo ships in the Red Sea on multiple occasions. This has led major shipping companies to redirect their vessels, causing an increase in oil prices.



In response, the United States has announced a new security initiative aimed at safeguarding the crucial waterways vital to global trade. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin participated in a virtual meeting on the initiative, which includes the involvement of Britain, France, Italy, and other nations.



A senior Houthi official later issued a warning that any country taking action against the rebels would face the targeting of its ships in the Red Sea. Qatar, with support from Egypt and the US, played a role in brokering a week-long truce and a hostage-prisoner swap in November.



Furthermore, a US news outlet reported on Monday that Mossad chief David Barnea, CIA director Bill Burns, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks in Warsaw regarding a potential new deal.

