Pediatric Perfusion Products Market Size Worth 321.52 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

The global pediatric perfusion products market size was USD 158.20 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders and heart failure, rising investments and funding toward production of such devices, and rapid advancements in cardiac monitor technology are some of the major factors driving the pediatric perfusion products market revenue growth.

Pediatric perfusion refers to measures used to ensure that the child's circulatory that is heart and blood and respiratory that is breathing demands are addressed in open-heart surgery for children. As new medical technology and cutting-edge techniques become accessible, Cardiopulmonary Bypass (CPB) operations for newborns, babies, and kids are continually evolving. Specialized pediatric perfusion devices, including pediatric cannulas, hemo-concentrators, heart-lung tube packs with arterial filters, and cardioplegia delivery systems, are being sold by businesses. Recent years have seen a lot of advancements made specifically for pediatric Cardiopulmonary Bypass (CPB). Rise in investments and funding toward production of such products is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market.

For instance, on 29 November 2020, PEDRATM Technology, a Singapore-based company that creates cutting-edge deep-tissue perfusion monitors, closed a USD 4.7 million Series A funding with investors including SEEDS Capital. With the help of financing, a first-generation device to measure perfusion non-invasively will be developed, and a strong clinical program will be supported to make perfusion monitoring the new standard of care for treating Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) and Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD).

Rising prevalence of cardiac illnesses in children, such as congenital heart abnormalities and heart failure, is one of the main causes driving revenue growth of the market. Oxygenators designed for infant and pediatric CPB have drastically improved during the past ten years. For instance, improved clinical outcomes following pediatric cardiac surgery have been associated with the use of integrated oxygenators and Acute Liver Failures (ALFs). Oxygenators with prime volumes close to 10 mL are currently widely available on the market. These factors contribute to revenue growth of the market.

One of the major challenges restraining revenue growth of the market is high costs of pediatric cardiac surgeries. Cost and larger prime volume are drawbacks of centrifugal systems in comparison to roller systems for pediatric perfusion. Costs for pediatric perfusion systems range from USD 4000 to USD 10,000 for pediatric cardiac surgery, from USD 4000 to USD 6000 for atrial septal defect repair, and there are additional costs for transportation, medical tourism, and hospital diagnostic services. Such factors are limiting revenue growth of the market.

