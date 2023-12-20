China reopens borders to tourists, continues all visa issuance

(MENAFN) In a significant move signaling a post-pandemic era, China has decided to reopen its borders to foreign tourists, allowing the issuance of all categories of visas starting Wednesday. This marks the first time China has welcomed international tourists in three years since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision comes on the heels of Chinese authorities declaring victory over the virus last month, removing the last cross-border control measure implemented to guard against Covid-19.



Tourism industry insiders anticipate that the reopening may not lead to an immediate and massive influx of visitors or a substantial economic boost. In 2019, international tourism receipts constituted only 0.9 percent of China's gross domestic product. However, the resumption of visa issuance for tourism represents a broader initiative by Beijing to normalize two-way travel between China and the rest of the world, aligning with the withdrawal of an advisory urging citizens to avoid foreign travel in January.



As part of this reopening, areas in China that previously required no visas before the pandemic will revert to offering visa-free entry. Notably, the southern tourist hotspot of Hainan, a favored destination among Russians, and cruise ships passing through Shanghai port will be included in this visa-free entry category. Additionally, visa-free entry for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macau to China's prosperous Guangdong province will resume, providing a welcome development for high-end hotels popular among international business travelers.



The announcement has been positively received by various quarters, including Australian businesses with interests in China. Vaughn Barber, Chairman of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in China, remarked that the resumption of nearly all types of visas for foreigners is a positive development for Australian businesses, allowing executives to travel to China for team visits, customer interactions, supplier engagements, and exploring new business opportunities in the mainland market.



