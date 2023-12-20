Brazil's 15 percent cryptocurrency tax shows positive market response

(MENAFN) After experiencing a recent lull, the digital currency market exhibited renewed vigor during Tuesday's trading sessions, witnessing a collective upswing in values. Amidst this resurgence in cryptocurrency prices, Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, marked a pivotal moment by endorsing groundbreaking legislation aimed at regulating and taxing cryptocurrencies within the nation's borders. The newly sanctioned regulations introduce a 15 percent tax on profits derived from cryptocurrencies held outside Brazil's jurisdiction, signifying a substantive evolution in the country's stance towards the burgeoning digital currency landscape. This legislative shift is scheduled to come into effect starting January 2024, emphasizing Brazil's proactive approach to adapting its fiscal policies in tandem with evolving financial paradigms.



Delving deeper into the intricacies of the approved legislation, it delineates a structured tax regime for cryptocurrency profits. Notably, investors willing to voluntarily adhere to tax obligations this year stand to benefit from a reduced tax rate of 8 percent on their cryptocurrency revenues until the culmination of 2023. However, commencing from 2024, this tax rate will revert to the stipulated 15 percent. Furthermore, the legislation incorporates provisions that exempt offshore profits below the threshold of USD1,200 from taxation. Expanding its purview, the legislation encompasses a broad spectrum of financial instruments and platforms, encapsulating profits emanating from investment funds, digital platforms, real estate ventures, and trusts.



Concurrently, against this backdrop of regulatory developments, the broader digital currency market exhibited a positive trajectory. Leading the charge was Bitcoin, registering a notable uptick of 4.26 percent, propelling its valuation to USD42,919 and its market capitalization to an impressive USD839 billion, rebounding from its recent downturn. In tandem with Bitcoin's resurgence, other prominent digital currencies also experienced favorable price movements. Ethereum saw a rise of 3.17 percent, Binance Coin surged by 3.79 percent, Cardano recorded a growth of 6.58 percent, Ripple witnessed a modest increase of 1.04 percent, while Dogecoin edged up by 0.59 percent. Collectively, these developments underscore the dynamic interplay between regulatory shifts and market sentiments shaping the contemporary digital currency landscape.

MENAFN20122023000045015682ID1107632822