Study shows long Covid influences 10 percent of individuals infested with Omicron variant

(MENAFN) A groundbreaking study, supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), sheds new light on the prevalence of long Covid among individuals infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant. Contrary to earlier estimates, the research, published in Jama and encompassing approximately 10,000 participants in the United States, indicates that at least one in 10 people experienced the effects of long Covid in the six months following Omicron infection.



The findings challenge the previously widely cited figure of 30 percent, suggesting that long Covid may have been more common and severe among individuals infected with earlier variants of the virus. The study's primary focus was to better define long Covid symptoms and potentially pave the way for improved treatment strategies for those grappling with the lingering effects of the virus.



Rachel Levine, the United States Assistant Secretary for Health, emphasized the significance of the study in providing clarity to Americans living with long Covid. The comprehensive research identified over 30 symptoms persisting six months or longer after infection, prompting researchers to narrow down the list to 12 key symptoms through a patient-reported scoring system.



Post-exertional malaise, characterized by extreme exhaustion after minor mental or physical tasks, emerged as the leading long Covid symptom in the study. It was followed by fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, heart palpitations, lack of sexual desire or energy, loss of smell or taste, thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, and abnormal movements.



The study's findings contribute to the global effort to unravel the mysteries of post-Covid diseases, with research conducted in various countries, including the United Kingdom and Israel. Despite these significant strides, the reasons behind why some individuals develop long Covid while others do not remain elusive, underscoring the complexity of the disease and the ongoing quest for comprehensive understanding and effective management.



