Ways in which AI assists Kashmir battle tuberculosis

(MENAFN) For the past three decades, Dr. Adfar Yaseen has been at the forefront of the battle against tuberculosis in India's Jammu and Kashmir region, facing numerous challenges, including prolonged wait times for test results. However, a transformative shift in technology is now significantly enhancing India's efforts to combat this infectious disease. A groundbreaking mobile app, known as "Cough Against TB," harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize early detection in potential patients.



The region's challenging climate and terrain previously contributed to delays, with test results taking up to a month to arrive. Now, the Cough Against TB app is poised to reshape the landscape of tuberculosis detection, offering a rapid and efficient screening process by leveraging AI technology. Dr. Yaseen, who leads Kashmir's tuberculosis treatment division, is spearheading a program to train doctors and healthcare workers in using the app. She attests to its effectiveness, equating it to the accuracy of an X-ray in identifying the disease.



The app operates by screening for tuberculosis through a unique approach, comparing a patient's cough with a vast dataset of nearly 15,000 cough sounds associated with both TB-positive and TB-negative cases. This innovative method allows for early detection, even in remote areas where access to X-ray facilities may be limited. Dr. Yaseen emphasizes the app's efficiency, stating, "As a screening tool, it is going to be helpful because we have hard-to-reach places and at many remote places we do not have X-rays. So it is going to help us and refine our screening."



The audio inputs from patients are converted into spectrograms, which are then processed through a network that learns to predict the likelihood of a patient having tuberculosis. The Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence, the organization behind this groundbreaking technology and an AI partner of the Indian government’s Central TB Division, explains the potential impact. According to Wadhwani, for every 2.8 TB cases in the community, only one case gets notified, leaving 1.8 cases undetected.



Backed by the United States Agency for International Development, Wadhwani's innovative solution addresses the existing gaps in tuberculosis detection, offering a powerful tool that could significantly reduce the number of missed cases. The integration of AI into healthcare in Kashmir marks a transformative step towards early diagnosis and improved outcomes in the fight against tuberculosis.





