Former Chinese Central Bank advisor urges to reduce US Treasury holdings

(MENAFN) Mr. Yu Yongding, a former advisor to the People's Bank of China, has recently emphasized the imperative for China to strategically reduce its investments in US Treasury bonds. This recommendation stems from broader objectives to recalibrate China's trade equilibrium and mitigate potential vulnerabilities associated with its substantial holdings of US debt.



Delving into the specifics, Yu highlighted concerning statistics related to the US's external financial obligations, revealing that they have escalated to a staggering USD18 trillion. Alarmingly, this figure represents approximately 70 percent of the United States' gross domestic product. Furthermore, Yu articulated growing concerns that the US's mounting budget deficit could propel its public debt ratio to an unprecedented 100 percent of its GDP.



Elaborating on the evolving dynamics of global financial markets, Yu underscored the diminishing allure of US bonds as a lucrative investment avenue for international stakeholders. He attributed this waning appeal to the United States' propensity to leverage the dollar as a geopolitical instrument in its international disputes, thereby eroding its perceived financial neutrality. Against this backdrop, Yu advocated for China to expedite its strategic asset allocation, aiming to optimize returns on its net foreign assets.



Central to this recalibration strategy would be a discernible reduction in China's reliance on foreign exchange reserves, a significant portion of which is currently channeled into US treasury bonds and other American government debt instruments. This strategic shift gains heightened relevance given the recent depreciation observed in China's US Treasury bond portfolio last September, exacerbated by mounting apprehensions surrounding potential hikes in US interest rates.

MENAFN20122023000045015682ID1107632817