(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recently, Standard & Poor's Global Ratings upgraded Brazil's credit rating from BB- to BB, reflecting positive changes in the country's economy.



The agency made this decision on Tuesday. It based its decision on two key improvements in Brazil.



First, there was the successful approval of fiscal reforms. Second, Brazil's economic growth prospects have improved.



The new rating places Brazil in the speculative grade category. This means Brazil faces fewer short-term risks.



However, challenges remain. Brazil still deals with uncertain financial and economic conditions.







Brazil's public account deficit is an ongoing issue. The deficit remains high. However, there is a slow but steady effort to reduce it. This effort is crucial for Brazil's financial health.



Economic growth in Brazil is another concern. Although it is growing, the pace is modest. Brazil's fiscal situation also limits growth.



Together, these factors affect Brazil's credit quality. Despite these challenges, Brazil's outlook is stable. This stability comes from careful balancing.



On one side, there are weak economic conditions and fiscal issues. On the other, Brazi has a strong external position. Its monetary policy also helps stabilize inflation.



Brazil's external position is notably strong. This strength is due to two reasons. First, Brazil is a major producer of raw materials. Second, it has low external financing needs.



The role of Brazil's institutions is important. They provide a stable environment for policy making.



This stability comes from checks and balances among government branches. These include the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches.



In conclusion, Brazil's fiscal situation is slowly improving. However, high fiscal deficits are still a problem.



Standard & Poor's recognizes both Brazil's progress and its ongoing challenges. This balanced view led to the credit rating upgrade.

Fitch with stable outlook

On Friday, Fitch Ratings , a competitor of Standard & Poor's, reaffirmed Brazil's BB credit rating, sustaining a stable outlook, building on an earlier upgrade bestowed in July.



Fitch acknowledges the Brazilian government's pragmatic approach under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

MENAFN20122023007421016031ID1107632808