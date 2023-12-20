(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, hit a new high on Tuesday, closing at 131,850.91 points.



Earlier in the day, it even surpassed 132,000 points. This marks its third consecutive record day.



The streak of records started last Friday. This was right after Brazil's Chamber of Deputies approved a tax reform.



The market has been positively reacting to this reform ever since. The National Congress plans to promulgate this reform on Wednesday.



Another key factor on Tuesday was the Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee report. It hinted at further interest rate cuts.







Last week, the Committee reduced the Selic rate from 12.25% to 11.75%.



Also boosting the market was an announcement from S&P Global Ratings . They revised Brazil's credit risk rating from BB- to BB.



The tax reform played a significant role in this decision.

Brazil's Stock Market Hits Third Consecutive Record

The upbeat mood wasn't limited to Brazil. Global markets also showed positive trends. Major stock markets in the United States saw gains.



The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all went up by about 0.68%.



European markets followed suit, influenced by the European Central Bank. They indicated a possible decrease in Eurozone inflation. This news lifted European stock exchanges.

MENAFN20122023007421016031ID1107632806