Spain Invests In Telefónica To Counter Saudi Influence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Spanish government plans to invest up to $2.2 billion in Telefónica to safeguard a vital national asset against Saudi Arabia's growing involvement in the company.



Telefónica is a leading global telecommunications company of Spanish origin. It operates in 12 countries and employs an average of 113,182 people.



Spain's investment entity, Sepi, will acquire up to 10% of Telefónica's shares. This purchase could value over €2 billion.



This decision came after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. It reflects Spain's strategy to counter Saudi Telecom's investment plans in Telefónica.



Spain's move is significant. If Sepi secures a 10% stake first, Spain will become Telefónica's largest investor.



This surpasses current major stakeholders like Blackrock, Caixabank, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.







Spain's involvement marks a shift in its approach to market intervention and corporate ownership.



Previously, Spain was more cautious compared to other European nations in these areas.



The government's investment signals a new direction in protecting strategic national industries.



Following this news, Telefónica's stock experienced a notable surge. It rose 6.2% in the U.S. market and 5.4% in Madrid.



Sepi emphasized Telefónica's importance in Spain and internationally. The company is vital for the economy, security, research, and citizen welfare.



Spain had hinted at this move earlier. After Saudi Telecom, a state-controlled entity, revealed its plan to buy 9.9% of Telefónica, Spain started exploring its investment options.



Such government stakes in telecom companies are common in Europe, with France and Germany owning shares in their former monopolies.

Considerations of national security

Telefónica remains focused on its strategic goals. The company is executing its Strategic Plan for 2023-2026, aiming to enhance shareholder value and customer service.



This commitment was reaffirmed following the government's investment announcement.



The Spanish government's decision to invest in Telefónica also includes considerations of national security.



Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez assured that foreign investments would not compromise Spain's strategic interests.



The last sale of government shares in Telefónica happened over two decades ago, marking the end of public ownership.



This new investment represents a significant turn in Spain's economic and strategic policy.

