Brazil’S Industrial Exports See Growth, Surpassing Sweden And Indonesia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has climbed two spots in global industrial exports, surpassing Indonesia and Sweden, securing the 26th position.



The Brazilian manufacturing sector now contributes over 1% (specifically 1.05%) to international trade in these goods, marking a positive shift after a decade of decline.



Nevertheless, Brazil still lags behind the top 15 global exporters like Mexico, India, and Canada, each contributing over 2% to global exports.



These findings are from the annual global sector ranking published by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) , relying on trade statistics from the UN and the OECD.



In recent years, Brazil's manufacturing sector capitalized on favorable exchange rates for exports, preventing a further decline in domestic production.



The data used in CNI's latest estimates, exclusively obtained by Broadcast, pertain to 2022.



During this year, Brazilian industrial exports reached record levels, especially in the food sector.







Meanwhile, the total value of global exports experienced a slight 0.44% reduction.



However, despite this positive deviation from global trends, Brazil's position in the world's largest industrial producers list remains unchanged.



China leads this list with nearly 31% of global production, nearly double the United States' contribution of 16%.

Up until 2014, Brazil ranked among the top ten industrial producers.



The prolonged domestic recession of 2015-2016 and the pandemic's severe impact on Brazil compared to other countries caused a decline in its rankings in the following years.



Mexico, Indonesia, Taiwan, Russia, Turkey, and Ireland all surpassed Brazil.



In the most recent ranking update, Brazil's industrial sector maintained its 16th position, contributing 1.2% to global production.



Constanza Negri, CNI's Trade Manager, sees Brazil's market share rebound as a key trend reversal.



She emphasizes the need for trade policy to diversify and improve the quality of exports in terms of destinations and the range of products shipped from Brazilian ports.



"We are seeing signs of improvement in international trade," Constanza comments, underscoring the importance of policies that confirm this trend reversal.



She cites the implementation of the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union as a priority on the agenda.







