Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Size To Reach USD 542.9 Million In 2032| Emergen Research

The global thermally conductive plastics market size was USD 121.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of thermally conductive plastics in the Oil & Gas (O&G) industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Thermally conductive polymers are widely utilized in production and everyday life due to their flexibility, lightweight, excellent chemical stability, and low cost., which can replace metals, traditional plastics, and ceramics for heat-sensitive applications. The introduction of silica into cement mixture modifies silica-to-calcium ratio, enhancing the cement's stability while preserving its permeability and physical strength, even when subjected to high temperatures of up to 110°C. Grounded silica is particularly utilized for grading G and H well cement, and it is also used to adjust slurry density, replacing materials such as ilmenite, barite, or coal powder. In fact, roughly one-third of the cement used in these operations consists of thermally conductive plastics. In addition, rising demand for O&G products due to increasing energy and fuel requirements is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. However, health concerns pertaining to the exposure to respirable silica dust is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. While silica is a common component in various products including paints, coatings, adhesives, glass, and rubber tires, prolonged exposure to these products carries significant risks. Approximately 2.5 Million workers worldwide face exposure to thermally conductive plastics and other silica forms. The processing of siliceous rocks generates inhalable dust, which when breathed in, poses severe health dangers. Inhaling and retaining fine silica particles can lead to a condition known as silicosis, an incurable lung disease that can result in permanent disability or even death. Individuals with silicosis are also at an increased risk of developing pulmonary tuberculosis.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 121.0 Million Volume Units in 2022 XX Units CAGR (2023–2032) 16.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 542.9 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Celanese Corporation, DSM, SABIC, BASF SE, DuPont, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Emercoplastic, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., and KANEKA CORPORATION Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global thermally conductive plastics market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective thermally conductive plastics solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global thermally conductive plastics market report are:



Strategic Development

On 6 November 2023, Imerys officially launched its latest talc processing plant in Wuhu, China, with a focus on manufacturing high-value specialty talcs dedicated to the automotive polymers market. The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent customers and government officials. This new talc processing facility represents Imerys' most ambitious investment initiative in the region in recent years. It produces Imerys' engineered talcs, including high aspect ratio, ultrafine, and micro-lamellar talcs under brand names like HAR, Jetfine, and Steamic. These talcs are specifically formulated to enhance the mechanical performance of talc-reinforced plastic automotive components, increasingly substituting metal parts in modern vehicles.

Some Key Highlights from the Report



The polyamide segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global thermally conductive plastics market in 2022. This is because thermally conductive plastics based on polyamide offer improved thermal conductivity compared to conventional polyamides, making these well-suited for applications where effective heat dissipation is essential. These materials are inherently lightweight, and when thermally conductive fillers are incorporated, the resulting composite maintains a favorable strength-to-weight ratio.. The automotive segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global thermally conductive plastics market during the forecast period due to rapid advancements in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and electric Vehicles (EVs). Rising demand for thermally conductive plastics is attributed to their versatility in designing Three Dimensional (3D) components, reducing weight, and serving as heat sinks for automotive LED lighting systems, thereby replacing traditional mechanical components. In addition, employing computer-aided simulation for component redesign may even surpass the thermal management capabilities of die-cast aluminum. In the context of EV batteries, thermally conductive polycarbonates enable the creation of inventive cooling cell holders. .

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global thermally conductive plastics market in 2022. This is owing to increasing strategic initiatives and funding toward product design and development of thermally conductive plastics, emergence of key startup companies, and rapid adoption of thermally conductive plastics applications, especially in the U.S. and Canada. For instance, on 26 July 2022, Dow has collaborated with BSB Nanotechnology Joint Stock Company, the pioneer in crafting high-quality silica derived from rice husk, a sustainable byproduct of rice processing. This rice husk-based material finds application in various sectors within the personal care industry. This partnership serves to expedite Dow's dedication to bio-based products. The latest ingredient, marketed as EcoSmoot Rice Husk Cosmetic Powder by Dow, brings about optical advantages and offers a distinctive sensory experience to consumers in skin care, hair care, and color cosmetics.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global thermally conductive plastics market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:



