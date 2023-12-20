Global Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market Size To Reach USD 17.76 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is a major factor driving global Electric Vehicle (EV) motor controller market revenue growth Vancouver, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Electric Vehicle (EV) motor controller market size is expected to reach USD 17.76 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements, such as Axial Flux Motors, can be attributed to steady market revenue growth. The Axial flux motor is a crucial new motor type that is gaining traction in the electric car market. Axial flux motors offer several benefits in EV design over their radial flux equivalents. Magnetic flux in an axial flux motor is parallel to the axis of rotation as opposed to perpendicular in radial flux machines. Axial flux motors produce more power while weighing less. Although it has been used for many years in stationary applications such as elevators and agricultural machinery, several inventors have enhanced the technology over the last decade to create electric bikes, airport containers, delivery trucks, electric automobiles, and even airplanes. The cost of electric cars, which is related to their batteries and battery replacement, is the primary restrain of the global Electric Vehicle Motor (EVM) controller market. The introduction of new additional technologies and growth in several linked vehicles need more battery power and is likely to drain vehicle batteries sooner, raising battery costs. Manufacturing factories across the globe were experiencing a shortage of semiconductor chips during the pandemic because of interruptions in shipping and supply. In modern autos, a few chips perform a multitude of functions. As a result, Toyota, Ford, and Volvo were compelled to halt or postpone production at their operations. This has a major detrimental influence on the market revenue growth. Donwload Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report@ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 4.01 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 16.0% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 17.76 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Motor type, output power, vehicle type, application, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA Key companies profiled American Motors Corporation, Air International Thermal Systems, BorgWarner Inc., BYD Auto, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies PLC., Denso Corporation, EVS Auto Group, Fujitsu, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Electric Vehicle motor controller market is consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective EV motor controllers. Some major players included in the global Electric Vehicle (EV) motor controller market report are:



American Motors Corporation

Air International Thermal Systems

BorgWarner Inc.

BYD Auto

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies PLC.

Denso Corporation

EVS Auto Group

Fujitsu Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Strategic Development



On 12 April 2021, REE Automotive Ltd, an electric mobility (e-mobility) innovator announced a merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp., announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Magna International Inc., a mobility technology company, to bring innovative, full-fledged Modular Electric Vehicles (MEVs) to market for tech companies and new electric mobility players under the 'Powered by REE' brand. The strategic partnership will look into combining REE's ground-breaking REEcorner technology with Magna's vehicle systems integration expertise and world-class manufacturing capabilities to create MEVs that allow commercial customers to customize vehicles based on their specifications and branding while reducing time to market. On 10 November 2022, Uno Minda, a Japanese auto component manufacturer, formed a Joint Venture (JV) with Buehler Motor, a global producer of specialized mechatronic drive systems located in Germany. They will collaborate to design, produce, and market traction motors in India and the other SAARC countries. The JV will provide traction motors for battery-powered electric two- and three-wheelers. Furthermore, the JV intends to undertake capital expenditure of Rs 110 crore, including sustaining capex, over the next six years, with the investment timed to match demand.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights from the Report



On 10 November 2022, Uno Minda, a Japanese auto component manufacturer, formed a Joint Venture (JV) with Buehler Motor, a global producer of specialized mechatronic drive systems located in Germany. They will collaborate to design, produce, and market traction motors in India and the other SAARC countries. The JV will provide traction motors for battery-powered electric two- and three-wheelers. Furthermore, the JV intends to undertake capital expenditure of Rs 110 crore, including sustaining capex, over the next six years, with the investment timed to match demand.

The Alternate Current (AC) motor controller segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. An AC motor controller is a device that controls the speed of an alternating current motor. A variable frequency drive, adjustable speed drive, frequency converter, and other words are all used to describe an AC controller. The AC motor receives power, which is converted by the AC motor controller into an adjustable frequency. This variable output allows for precise control of the motor speed. The rectifier, inverter, and the Direct Current (DC) link that joins the rectifier and the inverter are the three basic components of an AC motor controller. The rectifier converts alternating current input to DC, while the inverter converts DC voltage to variable frequency alternating current output voltage. The inverter can also be used to modify the output if necessary.

The plug-in segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. One of the most promising green transportation alternatives is Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PEV). PEVs are becoming increasingly popular. The connecting of PEVs to the electric power distribution network generates a substantial amount of electricity demand, which exceeds the capacity of electric power grid. Training is offered for various degrees of PEV distribution to assess the impact of these vehicles. The vehicle-to-grid mode of PEVs can fulfill the system peak load power requirements. The Electric Vehicle (EV) motor controller market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Factors such as increased activities by major market participants such as funding and investments, among others, are driving revenue growth of the market in this region. AES Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation, for example, led a USD 7 million Series A investment round in Motor, which provides a consumer Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption platform for electric utilities. The auto industry believes that by 2030, EV sales will have reached 50% of total U.S. car sales. A fragmented automotive retail experience, on the other hand, jeopardizes this critical aim by preventing potential EV drivers from entering the market. Motor addresses this issue by introducing a first-of-its-kind EV adoption Programme for utilities, which simplifies the transition to electric cars for users.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Electric Vehicle (EV) motor controller market based on the motor type, output power, vehicle type, application, end-use, and region:



Motor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



AC Motor Controllers



AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Controller



AC Asynchronous Motor Controller

DC Motor Controllers

Output Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



1-20 KW



21-40 KW



41-80 KW

Above 80 KW

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Plug-In



Hybrid

Battery Operated

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Propulsion Motor Controllers

Regenerative Braking Motor Controllers

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market By Type, By Component, By Application (Record Keeping, Compliance Management, Smart Contract, Digital Currency, Payment, and Others), By End-use (Insurance, Banking, Non-Banking Financial Company), and By Region, Forecast to 2028.

Smart Food Market By End Products (Dairy Products, Bakery products, Meat products, Confectionary, Beverages, Dietary Supplements), By Food type (Encapsulated Food, Functional Food, Genetically Modified Food), and By Region, Forecast to 2028.

Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market By Type, By Delivery, By Application (Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Fraud Detection, Risk Management, Operation Optimization, Customer Analytics, Others), By End-use (Insurance Companies, Capital Market, Banks), and By Region, Forecast to 2027.

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market By Component (Solar Panel, onboard Computer, Power System, Antennas, Sensors & Actuators, Thermal Control System), By Application (Communication, Earth monitoring, Scientific Research, Biological Research, Mapping & Navigation, Academic Training), By Vertical (Commercial, Defense, Government, Civil, Broadcasting), and By Region, Forecast to 2028.

Feldspar Market By Product Type (Plagioclase Feldspar, K-Feldspar), Marketing Channels (Online and Offline), By End-use (Glass Industry, Ceramics Industry, Fillers, Others), and By Regions, Forecast to 2028.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: ...

Explore Our Japanese Version: Electric Vehicle Motor Controller Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: insights

Read our Press Release @ press-release/global-electric-vehicle-motor-controller-market