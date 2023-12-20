Bio-Based Cosmetics Market Size Worth USD 8.86 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bio-based cosmetics market size was USD 4.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising consumer interests for natural or organic ingredients for cosmetics, increasing research & development activities for formulation of natural cosmetics, and growing market trend for probiotic-based skin care products are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the bio-based cosmetics market.

In an industry that is increasingly concerned with protecting skin from pollution and protecting environment, vitamins, plant extracts such as Aloe, peptides with a vegetable origin, and essential oils are the major bio-based components for the future of the cosmetic sector. Government support and expedited product approval for biocosmetics are fostering beneficial circumstances for large businesses including The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. (USA), LOréal SA, Bare Essentials, Inc., Nature's Gate, Aubrey Organics, Inc., and FANCL Corp.

Biocosmetic goods can be sold across the globe if they hold standard organic certification marks from organizations such as Ecocert, Cosmébio, NaTrue, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Organic, BDIH, and Soil Association. One of the major factors that impact revenue growth of the market is rising spending by major personal care and cosmetic companies on the research and development of organic skincare ingredients and formulations.

The development of novel bio-based polymers and ingredients for cosmetic and personal care products by large cosmetic and biotechnology-based companies is driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on June 30, 2022, BASF Care Creations released Verdessence RiceTouch, a revolutionary biopolymer, to the global market. This plant-based sensory powder is ideal for matte-finish cosmetics because of its tiny particle size, which gives skin a powdery, smooth, and light sensation.

Probiotic-based skin care products are a major industry trend that is considerably supporting the market revenue growth. Fermented substances are increasingly widely used in skincare industry as a result of development of biotechnologies, opening up new potential for the cosmetics industry. Although some niche brands have been selling fermented-component cosmetics for some time now, the larger players in the market are now starting to progressively adapt to meet shifting consumer expectations.

One of the major challenges restraining revenue growth of the market is high cost of organic or natural formulations for cosmetics. The cost of organic certification, higher labor costs, and the price of companion planting for pest management are additional expenses for the manufacturer. Organic farmers just suffer higher costs than conventional farmers, which are passed on to consumers. In addition, a lot of organic products are produced in tiny batches, which raises the price for the consumer.

Although labor- and time-intensive, these methods are sustainable, but they are more expensive than machine production. The cost of formulation for organic and natural cosmetic products is higher because they use more ingredients that are good for skin, are primarily pure concentrated oils, and use non-toxic formulas made from carefully selected ingredients to produce better results than cheaply made drugstore products, which is expected to restrain revenue growth of the market.

Scope of Research