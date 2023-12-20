               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
DSM: Net Asset Value(S)


12/20/2023 6:33:29 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 19 December 2023 £31
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 19 December 2023 £31
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 46,608,486
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 19 December 2023 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 67
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 67
Ordinary share price 58
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.69%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 19/12/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



