Spine Robotics Market Size Worth USD 537 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid development in robotic technology is a key factor driving Spine Robotics market revenue growth Vancouver, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spine robotics market size was USD 163 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 12.60% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in robotic and surgical technologies and rising prevalence of spinal disorders are major factors driving market revenue growth. The use of robotic guidance technology during spinal neurosurgery is known as robotic spine surgery, which is often referred to as robot-assisted spine surgery. Robots are capable of doing repetitive jobs for almost limitless lengths of time without experiencing performance degradation, which lowers the likelihood of errors brought on by weariness, which might improve patient outcomes. Robots can also increase the accuracy of procedures, such as those involving placement of rods or screws, by removing the issue of a surgeon's hands being shaky, moving to precisely programmed positions. This will enable surgeons to make precise movements while operating in confined spaces and on patients with complex anatomical structures. In addition, use of surgical robotic devices for spine surgery is expected to rise over the next decade as the benefits of these systems become more widely recognized. Robotic and navigated spine surgery is for surgeons who are already using these methods as well as for those who are just starting their research in the area. Moreover, insertion of pedicle screws is now the primary benefit of robotic spine surgery. Research has revealed that robotic surgery improves the accuracy of screw implantation and that around 1 in 10 instances result in improperly positioned pedicle screws. Multiple surgical specialties have used robotic aid, enabled less invasive procedures and displaying positive clinical results. This has gained popularity in the field of spine lately. However, high price of spine surgical robots and lack of qualified medical professionals in developing countries are major factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 163 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 12.60% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 537 Million Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Intuitive Surgical, Stryker., Medtronic., Smith+Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Asensus Surgical US, Inc., Renishaw plc, Auris Health, Inc., Globus Medical., and Tinavi Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global spine robotics market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions.

On 24 May 2021, CUVIS-spine, a robot for spinal surgery, was created by CUREXO Corp., a firm that specializes in medical robots. CUVIS-spine has obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization. The 'CUVIS-spine' spinal surgery robot is a cutting-edge device that follows the surgical plan as it inserts a pedicle screw. On 10 October 2022, Remex Medical, a Taichung, Taiwan-based developer of cutting-edge navigation and robotics technology, and Captiva Spine, Inc. officially announced their long-term exclusive strategic relationship for spine navigation with the potential for future advancements in usable robotic solutions.

The robotic system segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global spine robotics market in 2022. This is due to rising use of robotic equipment to help in surgical procedures, which has increased significantly during the last 10 years. The installation of pedicle screws, a typical necessity for stabilizing the spine during surgical operations, can be made easier with the use of a robot. A pedicle screw must be inserted with extreme precision since a screw misplacement might have serious negative repercussions such as damage to the nervous system or blood vessels. Furthermore, precision of screw placement provided by robotic systems is comparable to that of free-hand, fluoroscopically assisted, and computed tomography-assisted screw placement procedures, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. The hospital segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global spine robotics market during the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of cutting-edge medical facilities, skilled medical professionals, and strong investment capacity. The principal healthcare facilities where spinal procedures are carried out are hospitals. The need for spinal robotics in hospitals is primarily driven by rising prevalence of spine illnesses and aging population. Furthermore, need for spinal devices in hospitals is also expected to increase because of increasing frequency of spine injuries, such as fractures and spinal cord injuries. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global spine robotics market in 2022. This is because robotic systems are currently widely employed in several surgical subspecialties in the U.S. These systems may offer advantages including increased screw insertion accuracy, quicker surgeries, and less radiation exposure in the North American region. For example, in August 2022, an article named '39 Global Back Pain Statistics' published states that 80% of Americans would have back pain at some time in their lives. Furthermore, prevalence of spinal diseases across is rising demand for spinal operations, in turn, expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spine robotics market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Robotic System

Instruments and Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Spinal Fusion



Minimally Invasive Procedures



Spinal Decompression

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)



Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

