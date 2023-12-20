Anesthetics Market Size Worth USD 9.55 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for minimally invasive surgery is one of the major factors driving anesthetics market revenue growth Vancouver, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anesthetics market size was USD 6.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgery is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Anesthetics are medications that are used to block individual from feeling pain during medical procedures. Need for specialized anesthetics tailored to these techniques is rising as patients and healthcare providers increasingly recognize the benefits of minimally invasive procedures such as reduced postoperative pain, shorter recovery times, and smaller incisions. In addition, rising number of surgical procedures is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Healthcare providers are seeking anesthesia solutions that ensure successful surgical outcomes and also prioritize patient well-being throughout the period. Moreover, technological advancements in drug formulations is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. These advancements not only enhance patient experiences by minimizing postoperative discomfort but also provide healthcare professionals with more precise control over anesthesia administration. However, side effects and safety concerns associated with certain anesthesia formulations, such as nausea, vomiting, allergic reactions, and respiratory problems, is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 6.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 9.55 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Drug type, modality, mode of administration, application, end-use and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Viatris Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International Inc., EMS Pharma, AstraZeneca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, EUROFARMA, ACHÉ LABORATÓRIOS FARMACÊUTICOS S.A, Cristália, DFL, Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Wockhardt, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Maruishi Pharmaceutical. Co., Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., B. Braun SE, and Mallinckrodt. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global anesthetics market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective anesthetics products in the market. Some major players included in the global anesthetics market report are:



Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

EMS Pharma

AstraZeneca

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC.

EUROFARMA

ACHÉ LABORATÓRIOS FARMACÊUTICOS S.A.

Cristália

DFL

Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Wockhardt

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Maruishi Pharmaceutical. Co., Ltd.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

B. Braun SE Mallinckrodt

Strategic Development

On 10 January 2023, Milestone Scientific Inc., a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides painless and precise injections, announced a distribution agreement granting TEKMIKA Health Technologies exclusive distribution rights to market Milestone's STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System (STA) in Brazil. Leading Brazilian distributor TEKMIKA Health Technologies specializes in importation, advertising, marketing, and distribution of cutting-edge medical gadgets and equipment. Using a fully digital, holistic environment to help the sales staff and clients, SUPREVIDA handle all digital marketing for the STA and disposables.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights from the Report



The inhalation anesthetics segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global anesthetics market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for inhalation anesthetics, such as nitrous oxide, halothane, isoflurane, desflurane, and sevoflurane, which are used to induce and maintain general anesthesia, in the operating room. Inhaled anesthetics are frequently used in conjunction with intravenous anesthetic drugs and have Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for use in the operating room as a general anesthetic and sedative agent.

Inhalation aesthetics ensures that patients remain pain-free throughout surgical procedures, a critical consideration for major surgeries and interventions. The controllable nature of inhalation anesthetics enables healthcare providers to adjust the depth of anesthesia in accordance with individual needs of the patient and specific requirements of surgical procedure. In addition, increasing availability of various inhalation anesthetics provides healthcare professionals with a range of options, allowing to tailor anesthesia to meet the specific needs of each patient and procedural context. The dental clinics segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global anesthetics market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing need for anesthetics in dental clinics signifies an encompassing approach to oral healthcare, prioritizing patient comfort and successful execution of a diverse range of dental procedures. Procedures, such as oral surgeries, implant placements, and periodontal interventions, demand a high level of precision, and anesthetics are instrumental in creating optimal conditions for their successful completion

Segments Covered in Report

Emergen Research has segmented the global anesthetics market on the basis of drug type, modality, mode of administration, application, end-use, and region:



Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



General Anesthetics





Isoflurane





Sevoflurane





Thiopental





Etomidate





Rocuronium





Ataracurium





Fentanyl



Others



Local Anesthetics





Lidocaine





Bupivacaine





Ropivacaine



Others Others



Mode of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Inhalation Anesthetics



Intravenous (IV) Anesthetics



Topical and Local Anesthetics



Neuromuscular Blockers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



General Surgery



Plastic Surgery



Cosmetic Surgery



Dental Surgery

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Hospitals and Clinics



Dental Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Sepsis Diagnostics Market , By Technology (Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics), By Product (Blood Culture Media, Instruments), By Method, By Pathogen Type, By Test Type, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Managed Security Services Market , By Service Type By Type (Fully Managed Security Services and Co-managed Security Services), By Security Type, By Organization Size, By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market , By Product Type [Gamma Knife, Linear Accelerator (LINAC), Proton Beam Radiation Therapy, and Cyber Knife], By Application, By End-use (Hospitals, and Laboratories), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Intraoperative Imaging Market , By Product [Mobile C arm, Computed Tomography (CT) Scan)], By Application, By Component, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Dental Implants and Prosthesis Market , By Design (Tapered Dental Implants and Others), By Material, By Type, By Price, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: ...

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: insights

Read our Press Release @ press-release/global-anesthetics-market