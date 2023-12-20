Global Cardiac Monitors Market Size Worth USD 35.85 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiac monitors market size was USD 23.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders and heart failure among people, rising investments and funding toward production of such devices, and rapid advancements in cardiac monitor technology are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth.

Portable cardiac monitors have grown increasingly important in building efficient cardiac care pathways as care becomes more coordinated between hospital and patient's home. In contrast to previous cardiac monitoring approaches that caused low patient compliance and delayed access to patient data, new cardiac monitoring technology is less demanding for patients and provides doctors with immediate access to and analysis of patient Electrocardiogram (ECG) data.

The transition to more digital, compatible forms has been the biggest development in ECG systems in recent years. Over the past ten years, lighter, more portable ECG monitoring devices have gained popularity. ECG systems are starting to incorporate several innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, tools for correctly positioning leads, and techniques for gathering more data from ECGs to improve their diagnostic capability. Rising demand for these monitors is leading to advancements in cardiac monitoring technology that has significantly improved outcomes.

Rapid technological improvements in cardiac monitoring technology is one of the major industry trends which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. As a result of cutting-edge technical developments, a wide variety of smart wearables, including smartwatches, chest patches/straps, and sensors incorporated into clothing and footwear, have appeared. These gadgets make it possible to record heart rates continuously and in real time, which makes it simpler to spot cardiac arrhythmias.

The primary benefit of wearable technology in clinical cardiology workflow is the early identification of arrhythmias, as demonstrated by the non-invasive, continuous, passive monitoring of heart rate. In addition, it is projected that as technology becomes smaller, lighter, and easier to use, it will become more widely adopted by the general public. Over time, Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICMs) have become more often utilized in clinical practice. When utilized among high-risk populations, ICMs have been shown to make it easier to diagnose bradyarrhythmias and tachyarrhythmias that need to be treated.

One of the major challenges restraining revenue growth of the market is rising number of product recalls by federal regulatory agencies. Cardiac devices were full of ups and downs in 2022 which include recall announcements, potential safety issues, along with improvements in digital monitoring and pediatric devices. For instance, an urgent medical device rectification notice announcing the voluntary recall of a small batch of Confirm RxTM Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) due to a communication problem that prevents the implanted device from connecting to the smartphone app. These factors are restraining revenue growth of the market.

Scope of Research