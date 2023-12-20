Hyderabad Police Commissioner Initiates Proceedings Under Crpc's Section 107

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 20 (IANS) Hyderabad's new Police Commissioner K. Sreennivasa Reddy on Wednesday held a court in the capacity of Additional District Magistrate (Executive) to execute proceedings under Section 107 of the CrPC.

The Commissioner of Police heard a case the rival gangs fighting among themselves and indulging in criminal acts, thereby causing breach of peace. He warned them not to indulge in any unlawful activity.

Two rival gangs of Kalapathar police station limits of Hyderabad Police Commissionerate and Mailardevpally Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and two gangs of Banjara Hills Police Station appeared before the Commissioner. Both the cases were adjourned for further hearing.

The Commissioner stated that 107 CrPC proceedings is a very useful tool to control the unruly elements, who disturb public peace in the limits of Hyderabad Police Commissionerate so as to ensure peace in the city.

Section 107 is an effective means of preventing breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquility in connection with religious processions, festivals, fairs, elections, political movements or other disputes between groups/factions that may probably occasion a breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquillity. It may require such person to show cause as to why he should not be ordered to execute a bond, with or without sureties, for keeping peace and good behavior for a period not exceeding one year.

It is not essential in every case that there should be two parties against each other.

Before starting the proceedings, police will collect evidence of persons acquainted with the circumstances of the case, the specific occasion on which the breach of peace is anticipated or the existence of circumstances which are likely to lead to the breach.

If any person or group commits an act that results in disturbing the peace and public tranquillity in the area, he/they can be bound over under Section 107 CrPC by directing them to execute bonds to keep the peace in the area.

