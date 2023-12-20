WHO designates JN.1 COVID-19 form as 'variant of interest'

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially designated the JN.1 COVID-19 variant as a "variant of interest."



The available evidence, according to the WHO, indicates that this variant presents a low global public health risk. Despite this classification, the organization issued a warning, noting that with the onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, JN.1 could potentially elevate the burden of respiratory infections in numerous countries.



The UN agency emphasized that current vaccines remain effective in protecting against severe disease and death caused by JN.1, as well as other circulating variants of the COVID-19 virus.



Initially identified in the United States in September, JN.1 was previously categorized as a variant of interest within the parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the WHO has now reclassified it as a distinct variant of interest.



Furthermore, the WHO highlighted that COVID-19 is not the sole respiratory disease in circulation. In addition to the coronavirus, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and common childhood pneumonia are experiencing an increase in prevalence, underscoring the multifaceted challenges posed by respiratory illnesses globally.

