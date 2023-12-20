Memac Ogilvy Announces New Leadership Duo to Head UAE Operations

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) [Dubai, December 20th, 2023] – Memac Ogilvy, the leading award-winning integrated creative network, announces new leadership appointment for its UAE operations. Hadi Ballout and Saad Abu Touq, both long-standing Memac Ogilvy veterans, have been promoted to jointly head the network's largest operation. They will report directly to MENA leadership team.



This move reflects Memac Ogilvy's commitment to nurturing talent from its own ranks, and strengthening its position as a modern marketing and communications powerhouse, in line with its philosophy of "Borderless Creativity."



Hadi Ballout, who has been with Memac Ogilvy since 2016, will now serve as Managing Director for Advertising, while Saad Abu Touq, who has dedicated more than 13 years to the company across three different markets, takes on the role of Managing Director for PR.



Together, they will combine their skills and experience to oversee the network's two biggest business units, driving excellence in operations, strategy, and creativity. This partnership showcases the positive impact of internal growth on Memac Ogilvy's culture, work quality, and client relationships.



"We're incredibly proud to promote these two dynamic leaders from within our organization, demonstrating our commitment to nurturing homegrown talent. Hadi and Saad are exceptional business leaders with a strong strategic focus. They have built long-lasting relationships with some of the region's top clients," said Ghassan Maraqa, CEO of Memac Ogilvy.



"With more than 20 years of combined experience within Memac Ogilvy across five markets, they embody our shared values and network cohesion, which we aim to uphold as we enter this new growth phase." added Maraqa.



Commenting on his appointment, Hadi said: “I'm excited about teaming up with Saad to head our UAE operations. I’m dedicated to taking our Advertising business to new heights, elevating our creative offerings, pushing the boundaries, and delivering exceptional results for our partners."



Saad shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Having spent over a decade with Memac Ogilvy, I am honored to continue leading the PR business in the UAE, and excited to expand my responsibilities to oversee the UAE operations alongside Hadi, as we continue to drive our teams towards growth and excellence."



Hadi and Saad taking charge in the UAE mark a significant moment for Memac Ogilvy. With their leadership, the agency reaffirms its commitment and ambition to maintain its position as the region’s number one creative partner for cultural, social, and economic growth.





MENAFN20122023004696012122ID1107632766