Turkey’s Vice President convenes with Azerbaijan's Leader in Baku

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz convened with Azerbaijan's Leader Ilham Aliyev in the capital city of Baku.



Yilmaz and Aliyev assessed the current state of bilateral cooperation, explored new prospects, and engaged in discussions regarding regional and global developments, as stated by the Turkish vice president on X.



"Türkiye-Azerbaijan collaboration, which forms the driving force of the Turkic world, will be further advanced with a comprehensive strategy based on the common interests of our two countries," Yilmaz declared.



"We will continue to strengthen the Türkiye-Azerbaijan relationship that rises with the motto "one nation, two states" in the Century of Türkiye," he further mentioned.



Yilmaz also conveyed his appreciation to Aliyev for the "warm and sincere hospitality" and extended his warm regards to the people of Azerbaijan.



He spoke at a business forum on Tuesday and is anticipated to have meetings with the Azerbaijani Prime Minister and Parliament Speaker later in the day as part of his visit to the Eurasian country.

MENAFN20122023000045015839ID1107632754