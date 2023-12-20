Watani Al Emarat in partnership with Al Ameen Service launch 3rd National Identity Camp

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) December 19, 2023: Watani Al Emarat Foundation, in collaboration with Al Ameen Service, launched the third edition of National Identity Camp under the slogan ‘Our national heritage… sustainable legacy’. The camp, which aligns with with the Foundation’s efforts to build a generation aware of the significance of belonging to the nation and contributing to its development, included various educational programs and training sessions. The wide array of programmes highlighted the country’s history, culture and values, recreational and sporting activities promoting team spirit and a sense of belonging, and volunteering activities that seek to assist to the community and raise awareness on the significance of social responsibility.



The third National Identity Camp activities were held from December 18 to 28, 2023, at Zayed Education Complex, Al Mizhar area of Dubai. The camp featured an exclusive team of trainers and guides to monitor its activities within a dynamic environment that strengthened the collaboration between the participants and forged a robust social network. One of the program’s key objectives was to empower its participants and encourage them to leverage their energies and capabilities and guide them to contribute towards building a more positive society.



HE Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, underscored that the camp offered a dynamic platform for both children and youth to enhance their leadership and teamwork capabilities. These efforts aligned with the Foundation’s vision of promoting positive citizenship and belonging, establishing a culture of active participation and team spirit. In addition, HE Al-Falasi pointed out that the camp was organised as part of the cooperation between the Foundation and the Al Ameen Service, which focused on offering a comprehensive educational and recreational experience for children and youth, reinforcing their connection with national heritage and identity in a sustainable manner as future leaders, and building a generation conscious and committed to its societal and national responsibilities. He also emphasised the Foundation's unwavering dedication to promoting a sense of national identity and giving young people and coming generations the resources and opportunities to strengthen their contribution to the nation’s future development.



Omar Al Falasi, General Supervisor of Al Ameen Service, said: “Under the framework of cooperation with Watani Al Emarat Foundation and in line with our steadfast dedication to nurturing a committed and knowledgeable generation capable of taking up societal and national responsibilities, the camp reflected our vision to ensure a safer environment for the sustainable development and prosperity of society and to jointly contribute towards retaining its safety. The camp provided children and young people with the opportunity to advance their leadership and teamwork skills and succeed in instilling affection and respect towards the country and its culture through various workshops. We affirm our unwavering dedication to advancing the sense of national identity, passing down regional culture, incorporating children into historically significant environments, and empowerment future generations to create a promising and sustainable future.”



In addition, the camp’s activities included various other programs and activities that focused on promoting national identity, heritage, culture, community, voluntary and sporting aspects, and life skills. The camp also had various competitions to boost the spirit of competition and exploration in children and the youth, as well as activities curated in an educational and recreational format to advance skills. The camp welcomed both male and female participants aged between six to 14 years, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.





