"Dreamzz Makers Showcase IFW Goa's Style Symphony in Mumbai: Soumya Singh Dazzles with IFCT 2023's Fashion & Celebrity Elegance!"

(MENAFN- Liker Series) India Fashion Week City Tour Delights Fashion Enthusiasts with Creative Designers, Star, Celebrities & Prominent Influencers.



17th December, Renaissance Club Juhu - The glamour of haute couture and the magic of fashion converged at the India Fashion Week City Tour held on 17th December, captivating audiences with an array of renowned designers and esteemed personalities. The Show was Presented by Dreamzz Makers by Soumya Singh alongwith the silent backbone of the Event, their Event Head Ms. Afreen Mulla. The grand fashion extravaganza had 12 Designers and more than 80 dashing Models walking for the show, Celebrating excellence in the industry, 51 notable Personalities were honored during the event.! Among the esteemed recipients were Dr. Sanjeev Kumar (Director of SK Builders) recognized for his contributions to the field, Mr. Vijay Shukla (Vice President of Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd) lauded for his exceptional achievements, and Mr. Ashok Mehra (Director of Shikara Constructions) honored for his outstanding contributions to the industry.Adding to the glitz and grandeur of the evening were distinguished celebrity Awardees like Mr. Sharhaan Singh, Mr Surender Pal, Ms. Aleeza Khan, Ms. Ruchira Jadhav and Shubam Pancheshwar & his team of offical magazine partner Happen Recently were among those who graced the occasion with their presence, Prominent Influencers like Rajveer Singh, Bhookkad Baba, Turbanmirchie, Chef Juliano Rodrigues along with Irfan Shaukat added an extra touch of prestige to an already illustrious affair. The event was supported by Deepak Shetty's DS Entertainment, by Nishitha Suvarna Image Consultant& Gurmeet Garha's Grooming School.

The event, a spectacular showcase of sartorial brilliance, featured the creative genius of trailblazing designers including K P Couture by Komal Parihar, M P House of Sare by Meenakshi Pathak, Raja Designer By Rameez Raja, Maai Kid by Raksha Shalabh Pokharna, SD fashion by Swati Dubey, Style Agent by Moonmoon Chakraborty, Pardesi Pallu Couture by Namrata Dubey, Heena Official by Heena, Black Queen by Mr.R K, Shobha Malhotra, Bawree Fashion by Dhiren Bheda,Sangeet by Amit Jain among many others. Each designer brought forth their distinctive flair, igniting the runway with innovation and style. The India Fashion Week City Tour once again proved to be a celebration of creativity, innovation, and excellence in the world of fashion. With stellar designers and esteemed personalities coming together, the event underscored the industry's vibrancy and its ability to inspire and captivate audiences.



MENAFN20122023005698012489ID1107632743