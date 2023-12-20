External Defibrillator Market Will Reach USD 8,709.2 Million By 2030 | CAGR 8.7%

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the external defibrillator market is witnessing growth and is projected to reach USD 8,709.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the projection period. This is because of the rising elderly populace and growing cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.



As per the AHA Heart & Stroke Statistics report in recent years, there are over 356,461 OHCA cases stated per annum in the U.S., with around 90% of them causing the patient's demise. Additionally, in adults, the most often place of OHCA is a residence 73.9%, a public environment 15.1%, or a nursing home 10.9%.



The Indian industry is projected to advance at a substantial pace during the projection period. The industry is mainly propelled by numerous measures taken by private and public establishments to increase knowledge regarding such devices, the surge in healthcare spending, and strategic growth among key companies.



Furthermore, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian government is projected to surge healthcare expenditure to approximately 3% of its gross domestic product in 2022. This specifies that healthcare amenities are accepting technical improvements, thus propelling the external defibrillator industry in the nation.



In recent years, external defibrillators utilized for adult patients are responsible for more than 90% of the revenue share. With the growing count of adult patients in contrast to pediatric patients throughout the globe, the danger of CVDs is growing. Adults are more disposed toward cardiac illnesses because of unhealthy lifestyles.



Furthermore, as age surges, the immune system of people initiates confronting issues while fighting illnesses. Furthermore, per annum, around 0.1% of the U.S. populace witness a medicinal services-assessed, OHCA. The European continent has a similar incidence of vacillating from 0.04% to 0.1% of the populace.



In recent years, the public access settings category led the external defibrillator market, with over 30% revenue share. The growth in the occurrence of SCAs and the essential obtainability of automated external defibrillators in public access situations are major reasons paying to the development of the industry in this end-user category.



For instance, the U.S., and also a count of APAC and European nations, has established lawmaking needing the installation of such devices in public places.



In recent years, the North American region had the major revenue share, of approximately 60%, in the industry. The industry in North America is primarily boosted by the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing occurrence of CVDs, rising elderly populace, and rising knowledge regarding the advantages of external defibrillators in the event of VF and pulseless ventricular tachycardia.



Hence, the key external defibrillator industry boosters are the surging elderly populace and growing cases of cardiac illnesses.



