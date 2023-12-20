Couture Real Estate: Teraciel Properties Announces The Launch of The Imperial, A Stunning Mansion in Dubai Hills

(MENAFN- Atteline) ● The Imperial marks the latest development by Teraciel Properties, a boutique luxury real estate developer that is positioned to create landmark properties and communities

Dubai, UAE - 20 December 2023: This month, Teraciel Properties launched The Imperial in Hills Views, Dubai Hills, a one-of-a-kind mansion for the most discerning clientele. Built to transcend fashion and trends, The Imperial marks the latest development by Teraciel Properties, a boutique luxury real estate developer positioned to create landmark properties and communities that cater to the lifestyles of the most discerning clients, through couture real estate. The launch of Teraciel Properties comes after much demand for world-class infrastructure projects that enhance the overall appeal and values of real estate in the UAE.



As a bespoke and customer-centric developer, where artistry combines with thoughtful function and innovation, Teraciel Properties creates compelling luxury builds. Established under Teraciel Group, which was born in 1985, Teraciel Properties bolsters the multidisciplinary group offering, which includes Teraciel Engineering & Contracting the civil division, La Sorogeeka Interiors the interior division and ANCA the bespoke furniture division, all of which are showcased through the launch of The Imperial. Teraciel Group has an office team of over 150 staff and an additional 700 artisans and craftsmen, united through its work ethic. Today, with its own in-house execution and manufacturing team, Teraciel Properties brings forty years of experience in luxury to the forefront of the debut project, The Imperial.



Distinctly identified by its facade wrapped in molded limestone, The Imperial features a French colonial design mix unique to the architectural landscape of the community. Furthermore, the property stands out for its groundbreaking achievement, securing the record for the highest price per square foot in Dubai Hills Views, which underscores its exceptional value and desirability in the real estate market and sets the benchmark of quality and finishing for super-prime- 100m+ mansions.



The grand facade sets the scene for The Imperial's interior of six bedrooms, a pool, BBQ areas, three bars, a cigar room, a roof entertainment area, a spa, sauna, gym and massage room, which have been painstakingly designed to blend beauty and function alongside the latest amenities and cutting-edge technology. Intricate semi-precious mother-of-pearl inlays at the entrance, master bedroom and bathroom deliver something inimitable in this market, whilst bespoke furniture by ANCA accents the overall aesthetic with the highest-end veneers, semi-precious stones, custom-made carpets and chandeliers, to name but a few unique design elements. The result is soft classical, an enchanting melody of muted tones, refined details and creative use of space, including outdoor courtyards to deliver timeless elegance, comfort and tranquility.



Teraciel Properties has recognized the increased demand of discerning buyers seeking luxury properties. By blending innovative architectural design with meticulous attention to detail, The Imperial mansion is a debut that sets a new benchmark in the global real estate industry.



"We are thrilled to introduce The Imperial to the UAE market," said Ujjwal Goel, Director of Tercaiel Group. He added, "We found an opportunity in the UAE’s luxury market that we believe Teraciel Properties can fill to provide some of the most discerning buyers with unparalleled quality and design. For decades, we have ensured excellence in all of our facets across the business and we are now committing that same level of distinction to the projects we will be bringing to the market through Teraciel Properties and our associated companies.”



Teraciel Properties will continue to expand its portfolio across the UAE. Dubai will see a focus on super-prime residential real estate, with the next projects coming up in Emirates Hills, Emerald Hills and Palm Jumeirah. Further afield Teraciel Properties is also focused on luxury farmhouses in India, offering a suburban lifestyle, close to the city. And more recently, Teraciel Properties has been focusing on Luxury Commercial Building spaces for lease in the National Capital Region in India.



About Teraciel Properties:

Teraciel Properties is a boutique luxury real estate developer that is positioned to create landmark properties and communities that cater to the lifestyles of the most discerning clients. A truly bespoke and customer-centric developer, all its residences resonate with detailed design combined with thoughtful function, incredible artistry and impeccable architecture.



