Housing Bank Named the Champion of the Second Football Tournament for Banks 2023

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Housing Bank team has won the second Football Tournament for Banks 2023, organized by the Central Bank of Jordan. They emerged victorious in the final match, defeating the Bank of Jordan team with a score of 4-3. The bank's team was honored by His Excellency Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas, Governor of the Central Bank, in the presence of managerial representatives from both banks. Apart from winning the championship, Housing Bank also received the Best Goalkeeper award in the tournament.

The conclusion of the championship marked the successful end of an event launched by the Central Bank of Jordan and organized by the Social Committee of the Central Bank of Jordan. The tournament received positive feedback from the participating teams. The second edition, which began in September, saw the participation of 19 teams from various banks operating in Jordan.



