Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry launches Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre

(MENAFN- Four) 20 December 2023 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre (arbitrateAD), an international arbitration centre based in Abu Dhabi. From 1 February 2024, the governance structure and arbitration rules of arbitrateAD will replace those of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration Centre (ADCCAC).



arbitrateAD supports efforts to establish Abu Dhabi as a regional and global hub for efficient and expeditious dispute resolution, upholding the principles of impartiality, independence, transparency and efficiency. arbitrateAD’s dispute resolution services supports Abu Dhabi’s growth as an ideal environment for businesses to thrive and cross-border relations to flourish.



[KCW1] His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will serve as arbitrateAD’s Chairman of the Board. Gary Born, who chairs the international arbitration practice group at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, will serve as Vice Chairman. The Board of Directors will supervise the implementation of arbitrateAD’s general policy and strategic plans required for the achievement of its objectives.



Maria Chedid, global co-chair of Arnold & Porter’s international arbitration practice group, has been appointed as the President of the Court of Arbitration. The court’s mandate for the cases administered by arbitrateAD will be independent from the board.



Kristin Campbell-Wilson, former Secretary General of the SCC Arbitration Institute, has been appointed Executive Director of arbitrateAD, and will be responsible for arbitrateAD’s operations.



His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “In this era of interconnected economies the need for a world class arbitration hub has never been more critical. I’m proud to witness the culmination of extensive efforts to establish arbitrateAD, which not only meets the highest standards of excellence but upholds the highest levels of integrity and provides impartial resolutions to all disputes. We’re also very proud to have some of the world’s most renowned arbitration practitioners from across the globe here in Abu Dhabi.”



His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “We’re very enthusiastic about officially launching arbitrateAD early next year, which is a testament to our commitment to fostering global collaboration and ensuring equitable resolutions for businesses here in Abu Dhabi and across borders. It is our belief that enhancing the modern, fair and balance environment of resolving disputes shall create smooth arena to conduct business in Abu Dhabi. The launch of this new arbitration centre goes in line with our mission and the economical vision of wise leadership of Abu Dhabi of empowering businesses in the capital and enabling the private sector to reach its full potential.”



Gary Born, Vice Chairman of arbitrateAD’s Board, said: “We are proud to be introducing Abu Dhabi’s international arbitration centre to the business and arbitration community. With our team of global experts, we are here to guarantee that the centre will uphold the highest standards of impartiality, independence, and transparency in dispute resolution, providing the basis for sustainable trade and a healthy business environment. The launch of arbitrateAD reflects our commitment to shaping the future of dispute resolution, combining expertise and dedication to deliver world-class dispute resolution services.”



Maria Chedid, President of the Court of Arbitration, said: “I am honoured to have been selected to serve as the first President of the Court of Arbitration. The launch of arbitrateAD is a milestone for Abu Dhabi and the region, marking its commitment to excellence, fairness and efficiency in dispute resolution. I am confident that arbitrateAD will provide a safe pair of hands and meet the needs and expectations of businesses across industries in both their international and regional disputes. I look forward to contributing to arbitrateAD’s journey of growth and success, and to fostering a trusted environment for resolving conflicts with integrity and expertise.”



Kristin Campbell-Wilson, Executive Director of arbitrateAD, said: “We are delighted to launch arbitrateAD with a commitment to delivering efficient and expeditious dispute resolution services. Combining our experience, global network of industry experts and neutrals, and knowledge of efficient processes, we set out to establish arbitrateAD as the arbitration centre of choice in the region. To this end, I am excited to be working alongside some of the best dispute resolution lawyers in the world, who have come together to make this project a success.



Pending cases under the existing rules of ADCCAC will continue to be administered by the existing team under the auspices of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration Centre. From 1 February 2024, new disputes will be administered by the international centre under the new Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre arbitration rules.





