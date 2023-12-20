UAE University researcher wins the 2023 National Center for Palms and Dates International Prize in Riyadh

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Al Ain, UAE: Prof. Ali Al-Marzouqi, Dean of the College of Graduate Studies at the UAE University, Project: “Converting palm waste into high-value products: a sustainable way of using resources” won the National Center for Palms and Dates International Prize 2023 in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the “Best Scientific Researcher” category.



Prof. Ali Al Marzouqi said, “This study focuses on developing multiple products, such as biodegradable tableware from palm waste as an environmentally friendly alternative to single-use plastics. Additionally, the project aims to convert date palm waste into high-value chemicals, through catalytic conversion of lignocellulose biomass from date palm. The project also explores the conversion of date waste into lactic acid, an essential material for the production of polylactic acid (PLA), a biodegradable plastic."



He added, “This study aims to reduce waste and promote sustainable production of valuable resources by converting palm waste into high-value chemicals and biodegradable products. This project not only addresses environmental concerns, but also achieves the long-term goal of developing a more sustainable and resilient global economy.”



He added, "Through this research, we employed advanced technology to address the main challenges in waste management, provide sustainable solutions for palm waste, overcome traditional waste management-associated environmental problems, and promote the principles of the circular economy."



