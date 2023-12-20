Magnati and Lagardere Travel Retail partner to implement next-generation payment experience

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, 20 December 2023: Magnati, a leading payments solutions provider in the Middle East region, has partnered with Lagardere Travel Retail, a global leader in the travel retail industry with a strong presence in duty free and food and beverages in the UAE. Magnati will provide card acceptance services to Lagardere’s network in the UAE, encompassing over 200 acceptance points across Abu Dhabi International Airport and Dubai International (DXB).



The cash tills at Lagardere Travel Retail outlets are directly integrated with Magnati’s cutting-edge cashless payment solution, which adheres to strict global security standards providing customers with a seamless, integrated and secure payment experience. The system accepts a diverse range of domestic and international cards and offers a Dynamic Currency Conversion option where customers can easily make payments in their home currencies using their cards, providing smooth and convenient transactions to Lagardere Travel Retail’s international clientele. The company has recently expanded its local operations with the addition of 18 outlets in the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport.



Salim Mahmood Awan, MD & Head of Business Development, Institutional Payment solutions, Magnati said, “As a leading payment company in the MENA region, Magnati is thrilled to collaborate with Lagardere Travel Retail, to enable a seamless payment ecosystem. Magnati is changing the payments landscape by partnering with businesses to provide them the best-in-class payment technologies for a superior customer experience. Solutions offered to Lagardere enables increased efficiency and ease of doing transactions for its patrons.”

Vadim Motlik, Lagardere Travel Retail UAE, CEO commented "We are delighted to partner with Magnati for this leading payment solution. Given our diverse international customer base, it is paramount for us to offer them a seamless and secure payment experience. We look forward to an ongoing and successful partnership with Magnati.”

The Magnati and Lagardere Travel Retail partnership underpins both companies shared drive to provide smart initiatives and secure payment solutions for consumers whilst enhancing the purchasing experience.





