Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Message From Norwegian King

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a message from Harald V, King of Norway, voicing heartfelt condolences over the passing away of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. King Harald V Wished his highness the Amir and people of Kuwait solace over the demise of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir sent the king message of appreciation for his sincere condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health. (end) zhm

