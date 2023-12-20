Ganja Hosts Agricultural Start-Ups Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Agricultural Start-ups Forum was jointly organized by the
Azerbaijan State Agricultural University (ADAU) and the Ganja
Agricultural Innovation Center, Azernews reports.
The forum's goal is to promote agricultural innovations among
farmers, entrepreneurs, and youth, to develop agricultural startups
in the regions, and to aid in the improvement of agricultural
productivity through the use of digital technologies.
Acting Rector of ADAU Zafar Gurbanov made an opening speech and
talked about agricultural projects implemented in the liberated
territories in recent years. He stated that promoting the
innovation and startup sectors is especially important among young
people. Gurbanov said that startups from all over the country were
represented at 19 stands at the Forum.
Niyazi Bayramov, Ganja city's executive power, emphasized the
importance of such events and wished the Forum success.
At the event, a video about agricultural innovations was
screened.
Then, officials and representatives of different organizations
took the floor and talked about the Agricultural Start-ups
Forum.
The panel discussions were held at the end of the Forum. Rashad
Azizov of the Public Association Regional Development and moderator
of the project "i2b: from idea to business" heard the speeches of
12 specialists on three different topics.
