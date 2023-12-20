Ukrainian Forces Pivot To More Defensive Posture Along Front Line UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In recent weeks, Ukraine has mobilised a concerted effort to improve field fortifications as its forces pivot to a more defensive posture along much of the front line.

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on the social media platform X , referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the analysts, this follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's calls, from late November 2023, for faster fortification in key sectors.

In one part of the project, Ukraine has worked to improve defences along its border with Belarus with dragon's teeth, razor wire, and anti-tank ditches as of mid-December 2023.

Meanwhile, Russia continues local offensive options in several sectors, but individual attacks are rarely above platoon size. A major Russian breakthrough is unlikely and, overall, the front is characterized by stasis, the UK intelligence concluded.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and December 20, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 349,190 troops.