Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Voters In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. There are on
average about 800-900 voters per polling station in the regions of
Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation during the
presidential elections, said Chairman of the Central Election
Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.
He noted that 26 polling stations have already been established
in the liberated territories.
"These polling places will be visited by around 23,000 people.
Each polling place has about 800-900 voters. This is a very good
indicator," he added.
