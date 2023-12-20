Election Boycott Denotes Big Political Lack Of Culture - Azerbaijani MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. A number of
amendments have been made to the electoral legislation; the usual
technical base of district election committees has been formed, and
their employees also receive salaries, said First Deputy Chairman
of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Ali Huseynli during a meeting for
chairmen of district election commissions at the Central Election
Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan. Trend reports
Huseynli noted that at the same time, a new law, "On Political
Parties," was adopted.
"The Electoral Code assumes the active participation of
political parties and party blocs in these elections. Political
parties argued about the membership of 5,000 people; they thought
it would hinder them. But now these political parties are
boycotting the elections. This is very unfortunate. To pass
registration and then boycott the elections is a big political lack
of culture," he added.
