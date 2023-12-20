Azerbaijan Issuing Documents To Residents In Preparation For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The process of
issuing the appropriate documentation to residents whose IDs expire
before the election day, as well as persons who will be 18 years
old by the election day, has begun in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister
of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General of Police
Ismet Aliyev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting for the chairpersons of
district electoral commissions at the Central Election Commission
(CEC).
The official noted that the preparation of a list of citizens
located in foreign countries has begun.
“On election day, all essential steps, including an exit poll,
will be conducted to guarantee public order and prevent forces
seeking to hinder the election,” he added.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in
Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
