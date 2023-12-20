Equal Terms Set For All Political Parties Partaking In Azerbaijan's Election - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Equal conditions
are created for all political parties participating in elections in
Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC)
Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting for the chairpersons of
district electoral commissions at the CEC.
The official noted that the task of the CEC is to create equal
conditions for all political parties participating in the election,
and it's being implemented.
Will be updated
