Equal Terms Set For All Political Parties Partaking In Azerbaijan's Election - Official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Equal conditions are created for all political parties participating in elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

He made the remark during a meeting for the chairpersons of district electoral commissions at the CEC.

The official noted that the task of the CEC is to create equal conditions for all political parties participating in the election, and it's being implemented.

