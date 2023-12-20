Jason Palmer's 2024 Presidential Campaign Surges Forward

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palmer For President campaign is pleased to announce that Democratic presidential candidate Jason Palmer for the Party in 2024 is now on the ballot in six states. Among the youngest candidates on the Democratic ticket Palmer, 52, aims to upgrade the federal government and inspire those who have lost faith in its institutions. Just one month since first entering the race, here are the latest highlights:

List of States as of 12/20/23 : Jason Palmer's campaign has successfully secured ballot access in New Hampshire, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Vermont, and Minnesota.

National & International Media Coverage : Palmer has gained recognition in national and global media outlets based on his ideas about conscious capitalism, his vision for a people-first, new talent economy, and his intention to modernize the federal government. Attracting attention from prominent publications and news networks, he has been recently interviewed and featured by leading media. The BBC -which reaches a weekly audience of 318 million people worldwide-conducted an in-depth interview, where Palmer acknowledged people around the globe will be impacted by the 2024 United States election. He discussed his policies and his vision for rebuilding the American Dream so that it works for all, especially younger Americans and the working class. MarketWatch recently covered Palmer's campaign, highlighting his unique perspective as a tech investor and his plans for re-organizing the American economy by using people-first-conscious capitalism. Politico's Jackie Padilla

has an upcoming interview slated for early January, and a Forbes interview is forthcoming this week.

Town Halls Engaging the Nation : Palmer centers equal portions of his communication style on listening and speaking. His in-person and virtual events have generated enthusiasm from across the political spectrum, from free-market-oriented Republicans to Independent voters and Democrats who firmly believe the country is ready for an outsider who knows how to fix things and invest in people. Recent online gatherings have included gatherings of voters from across the country. Most recently, his alma mater Harvard Business School hosted a town hall to speak with alumni. His appearance on CSPAN in a recent New Hampshire debate continues to be warmly received. In typical Palmer style, he exemplifies his commitment to civility, open dialogue, and visionary discourse in all appearances.

About Jason Palmer:

Born on December 1, 1971, Jason M. Palmer is more than a seasoned executive; he's a trailblazer in shaping the future of education and labor force technology. With a remarkable leadership journey at Microsoft, Kaplan Education, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he was most recently a leading impact investor at New Markets Venture Partners.

Palmer's impact goes beyond boardrooms-he's been the driving force behind dozens of impactful and successful businesses. During his transformative time as Deputy Director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, he spearheaded innovations in postsecondary education. As a co-founder of numerous technology companies, he leads with a commitment to excellence.

With twenty-five years of turnaround expertise, Palmer's role as an education technology entrepreneur and impact investor has been more than a profession. It's his strategic mission. His global industry connections and visionary approach lay the groundwork for the transformative work he looks forward to bringing to the White House.

Jason Michael Palmer earned his B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Virginia (1994) and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School (1999). Based in Baltimore, Maryland, his commitment to innovative leadership is poised to shape the future.

