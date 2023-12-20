Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2028 - Increasing Demand For Trenchless Drain Cleaning Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Analysis By Product, By Sales Channel, By Pipe Size, By End User, By Region Size , Trends and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to

The global drain cleaning equipment market value stood at US$1.68 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach US$2.51 billion by 2028.

The market for drain cleaning equipment, essential for unclogging and maintaining plumbing systems, is witnessing a significant rise. Growth drivers include substantial public and private investments in the development of robust and reliable public utilities, as well as the increasing popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) activities. The surge in demand across both developed nations with established infrastructure and rapidly urbanizing areas fuels this expansion.

Sectoral Insights Reveal Key Market Trends

The comprehensive analysis break down the drain cleaning equipment market into several categories, providing detailed insights.



By Product: The largest segment – locating equipment – benefits from a proactive shift in maintenance strategies and increased environmental awareness.

By Sales Channel: Retail sales lead the way due to the immediate availability of products and personalized customer service, with distributors rapidly growing thanks to their wide reach.

By Pipe Size: The 4-8 inch segment commands the market, reflecting the needs of burgeoning commercial and residential construction activities. By End User: Municipalities emerge as the primary end users, focusing on extensive urban sanitation initiatives.

Geographic Market Dynamics and Regional Growth

The North American market remains dominant, with Asia Pacific rapidly ascending the ranks owing to robust development activities.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers



Rapid Urbanization

Rise in Construction Activity and Infrastructure Projects

Increasing Popularity of Do-it-yourself (DIY) Tools

Rising Focus of Municipal Sector On Sanitation Increasing Demand From Various End User Industries

Challenges



High Cost of Initial Investment Market Instability

Market Trends



Increasing Integration of AI and ML Technologies

Rapidly Expanding Cleaning Service Industry

Ongoing Technological Advancements Increasing Demand for Trenchless Drain Cleaning Solutions

Competitive Landscape:

The global drain cleaning equipment market is fragmented, with increasing number of large and medium sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue, and presence of a substantial number of regional market players with limited business offerings and customer base.

However, in developed economies, such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Japan, a selected number of market manufacturers dominate the global market with their strong brand recognition and competitive positioning, and so the market is dominated by a selected number of recognized and well-positioned market players that provide several market-related offerings.

The key players of the global drain cleaning equipment market are:



Emerson Electric

Techtronic Industries

Nilfisk Group

Goodway Technologies.

BrassCraft

Gorlitz Sewer & Drain

Electric Eel Manufacturing

Spartan Tool

Duracable Manufacturing Company

ROTHENBERGER Werkzeuge

Water Cannon Cam Spray

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Drain Cleaning Equipment: An Overview

2.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Product Analysis

3.3 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Sales Channel Analysis

3.4 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Pipe Size Analysis

3.5 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: End User Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.4 Rest of the World Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

