ACCIONA ENERGÍA CELEBRATES 20 YEARS IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 2.3GW OF RENEWABLE ENERGY INSTALLED

ACCIONA Energía High Point Solar Farm

GROWTH - The company also has an additional 800MWs under construction in the US and Canada

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ACCIONA Energía is celebrating its 20th anniversary in North America, marking two decades of a steady commitment to sustainability and renewable energy in the continent, and growing there at a greater speed than ever before.With headquarters in Chicago and Toronto, the company currently has 2.3GWs of renewable energy projects installed in the US and Canada, providing clean energy to more than 470,000 households and avoiding over 30 million tons of CO2 emissions to the atmosphere every year.ACCIONA Energía has achieved several milestones in North America during 2023. It has completed its world's first large scale battery project in Texas – Cunningham (190MW/380MWh), its first photovoltaic project in the US, also located in Texas – Fort Bend (316MW), and its first hybrid wind and solar project in the US, located in Illinois – Hight Point (126MW) this year. In addition, it has started building Forty Mile (280MW), its largest wind farm in North America located in Alberta, Canada.All these projects fall under ACCIONA Energía's Social Impact Management program, which re-invests a portion of its annual revenue to support education, wellness, and environmental stewardship programs in the communities where it operates.In addition, ACCIONA Energía has a pipeline of 800MWs under construction which, upon completion, will allow the company to surpass 3 GWs of installed capacity in North America.ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 12 of renewable energy and commercial operations in 20 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía.

