Salonserve Stands Behind Ofgem's Push For Transparent Business Energy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Recent Proposals by Ofgem

- Claire Kettell, Founder of SalonServeNOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SalonServe , a leading supplier of hair and beauty salons in the UK, supports the government's plan to broaden the right of "micro businesses" to register complaints with the energy ombudsman - which would include enterprises with less than 50 employees, such as hair and beauty salons.In response to concerns raised by salon owners and business groups in Ofgem's recent consultation, several key proposals have been put forth to enhance the energy sector for businesses. Ofgem suggests extending existing regulations to ensure that all businesses have the means to take action against any energy supplier that fails to conduct itself appropriately.Recent proposals by Ofgem are aimed at improving protections and transparency in the energy sector for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). As a trusted partner to salons nationwide who acknowledges the significance of these initiatives, Claire at SalonServe told us, "I encourage salon owners and interested parties to actively engage with these proposals and share input via email to ... by Wednesday, 31 January 2024."To improve transparency regarding third-party service costs for all business consumers, energy companies will be required to separately disclose costs associated with using a broker. This measure is designed to provide clarity on the costs associated with their supply contracts for businesses such as small independent salon owners.Furthermore, Ofgem expresses support for small businesses, such as hair and beauty salons, in alignment with the government's proposal. This support extends to businesses with fewer than 50 employees, granting them the ability to file complaints about energy suppliers with the energy ombudsman. This move goes beyond the existing rights of“micro businesses”, signalling a commitment to ensuring fair treatment and resolution avenues for a broader spectrum of small businesses.About SalonServe:Claire Kettell, founder of renowned beauty and hairdresser salon supplier SalonServe, has been assisting salon owners and independent beauty and nail professionals with over 1,000 own-branded beauty products manufactured in Britain, plus salon furniture and equipment under the SalonServe brand since 1994.

Claire Kettell

SalonServe

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram