Mccormack Baron Salazar Celebrates Its 50Th Anniversary With Book Release

- Richard Baron, Chairman of McCormack BaronST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- McCormack Baron Salazar is celebrating 50 years as a leader, innovator, and trusted partner in the revitalization of urban neighborhoods. The company was founded by Attorney Richard Baron and Terry McCormack in 1973. On Thursday, December 14, 2023, McCormack Baron hosted a holiday book release party for the upcoming book, MCCORMACK BARON - A LEGACY OF COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP, HOUSING INNOVATION, AND REINVESTMENT IN AMERICA'S URBAN NEIGHBORHOODS.“Our Holiday gathering and release of our 50th Anniversary Book offered all of our St. Louis staff and friends an opportunity to be with each other, and exchange memories of the last five decades” said Richard Baron, Chairman of McCormack Baron.As a young legal aid lawyer working with tenants in St. Louis public housing developments, Richard Baron witnessed firsthand the disparities in housing quality and opportunity available to families with very low incomes. Baron soon forged a relationship with labor leader and homebuilder Terry McCormack, and the two founded McCormack Baron. Their vision – to rebuild disinvested communities by providing quality housing options for all people – is the core principle of the company's mission today. McCormack Baron works with partners to reinforce and rebuild neighborhood amenities, services, and infrastructure, including childcare and educational facilities, youth and senior centers, employment and healthcare access, and environmental stewardship.McCormack Baron Salazar has partnered with neighborhood residents, public officials, local institutions, and corporate leaders in dozens of cities to build thousands of high-quality housing units. Over its lifetime, McCormack Baron has created vibrant mixed-income, mixed-use communities for families, seniors, people with disabilities, formerly homeless individuals, and veterans.The company's signature ability to create strong public–private partnerships, with shared community vision and financial commitment from all sectors, is key to its success. The firm's CEO and President, Vincent R. Bennett, after contributing over thirty years to the company's growth, remarked“we remain committed to a triple-bottom line approach, where a corporation can marry mission and margin towards public benefit. In the coming decades, McCormack Baron will continue to strive to achieve its vision: a future when all people live in sustainable, opportunity-rich communities.Key projects of McCormack Baron include Bayshore Villas in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Beecher Terrace, Louisville, KY; Cornerstone Village and Crawford Square in Pittsburg, PA; Foote Park at South City, Memphis, TN; Heritage Park, Minneapolis; Legends Park, Memphis, TN; North Sarah, The Westin, 6 North and COCA in St. Louis, MO; Santa Cecilia, Los Angeles, CA; Quality Hill, Kansas City, MO; and Twin Rivers, Sacramento, CA.For more information on the upcoming book, go to: publications/About McCormack Baron SalazarMcCormack Baron Salazar is one of the nation's leading developers, property managers, and asset managers of economically integrated urban neighborhoods. Since 1973, the firm has been an innovator of community development and urban revitalization in 48 cities, having built more than 25,000 high-quality homes with total development costs of over $5 billion.

