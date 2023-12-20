Cinema in Lithuania opts to boycott latest anime film

(MENAFN) In an unprecedented move, every cinema in Lithuania has opted to boycott the latest anime film, "The Boy and the Heron," directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki. The decision stems from the alleged ties between the film's distribution company in the Baltic region, Estonian firm Artgene, and Russia, as reported by Lithuanian state news outlet LRT.



Originally slated for release in Lithuania by the end of the year, the film faced an abrupt cancellation following a joint statement from cinema operators and distributors. The statement explicitly cited Artgene's purported links to Russia, although it did not provide specific details regarding this alleged connection. The decision has prompted a unified stance from the Lithuanian film community, calling on other Baltic countries to respond to the information and safeguard their economies and film industries from potential harm attributed to Russia.



The statement released by the cinema operators also contained a curious claim, asserting that Artgene had threatened to publicly slander Lithuania worldwide for sabotaging the film.



However, no evidence was presented to substantiate this allegation. The unusual development underscores the complex intersection of geopolitics and the entertainment industry, where a renowned filmmaker's work becomes entangled in diplomatic tensions.



This decision aligns with Lithuania's established position as a staunch supporter of Ukraine on the global stage. The Lithuanian government, led by Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, has actively advocated for increased sanctions and military aid to Kiev. Earlier this year, Culture Minister Simonas Kairys declared a "mental quarantine" on Russian culture, art, and media, reflecting the country's firm stance against perceived Russian aggression.



As this boycott unfolds, questions arise about the potential impact on artistic expression, international collaboration in the film industry, and the broader implications for cultural diplomacy. The episode sheds light on the challenges faced by filmmakers and artists when their works become entangled in geopolitical disputes, raising concerns about the potential curtailment of artistic freedom in the pursuit of political objectives.





