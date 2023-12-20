Jordan Advances Political Modernization With New Inclusive Legislation, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra) - Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Haditha Khraisha, affirmed Jordan's commitment to political modernization through recent legislation aimed at increasing the involvement of political parties and citizens.In a meeting with a delegation from the European Union Parliament, led by Isabel Santos, President of the European Parliament for Relations with the Levant Countries, and European Union Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, Khraisha highlighted the laws designed to boost the participation of women and youth in upcoming parliamentary elections.Khraisha emphasized that these laws ensure a minimum participation rate of 20% for both women and youth in political parties, further solidifying Jordan's commitment to political inclusivity. Despite economic and regional challenges, he underscored Jordan's success in maintaining security, stability, and advancing political action.Expressing gratitude for the European Union's ongoing support across various sectors, Khraisha voiced hope for continued collaboration. He noted that Jordanian parties are prepared for the upcoming parliamentary elections under the new election and party laws, with an increasing number of citizens establishing new parties, reflecting a growing confidence in legislation that strengthens political life.He stated that Jordanian women face no legal restrictions in candidacy or election, with ample opportunities for them to reach decision-making positions. Notably, the upcoming Lower House of Parliament will allocate 41 seats to parties, reaching 50% of parliamentary seats and increasing to 65% in the subsequent election for candidates from party lists.The Minister underscored the vital role of youth and women in public and political spheres, aligning with the provisions outlined in electoral and party laws.